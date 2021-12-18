FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $345.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Stephens from $330.00 to $345.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 37.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FDX. Argus dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.36.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX opened at $250.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.60 and its 200-day moving average is $262.51. FedEx has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.