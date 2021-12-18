Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) CFO Purchases $99,900.00 in Stock

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) CFO Scott Ray Drake purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Farmer Bros. stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.45. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.92.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.23. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $108.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FARM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the third quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Farmer Bros. by 40.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Farmer Bros. by 22.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 23,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Farmer Bros. by 70.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Farmer Bros. by 48.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

