FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,723,982,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,441,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after purchasing an additional 62,164 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,266,000 after acquiring an additional 60,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $19,254,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays raised FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $301.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $389.00.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $1,196,580.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total value of $1,186,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,904 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $473.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $448.96 and a 200 day moving average of $389.26. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $476.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.63%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

