Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Major Shareholder Stuart M. Grant Acquires 100,000 Shares

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 100,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
EYEN opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60. Eyenovia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72.
Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EYEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Eyenovia from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.
Eyenovia Company Profile
Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.
