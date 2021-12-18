Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Major Shareholder Stuart M. Grant Acquires 100,000 Shares

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 100,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

EYEN opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60. Eyenovia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 14.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 19,781 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Eyenovia by 19.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eyenovia by 246.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Eyenovia by 32.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 48,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Eyenovia in the third quarter valued at approximately $852,000. 33.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EYEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Eyenovia from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

