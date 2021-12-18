Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 40,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 243,227 shares.The stock last traded at $14.60 and had previously closed at $15.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expro Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.00 million. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings N.V. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Expro Group Company Profile (NYSE:XPRO)

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

