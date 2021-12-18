Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 31.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $993,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $129.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.74. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.82 and a 52 week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPD. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.88.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.