Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.87

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.87 and last traded at $54.79, with a volume of 16468 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.69.

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

The firm has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.90 and a 200 day moving average of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,354,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,139,000 after buying an additional 630,026 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,270,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,565,000 after buying an additional 724,918 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 17.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,628,000 after buying an additional 8,933,198 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,772,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,585,000 after buying an additional 177,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,536,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,723,000 after buying an additional 484,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

