Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,460 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,354,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,139,000 after purchasing an additional 630,026 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Exelon by 17.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933,198 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,772,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,585,000 after purchasing an additional 177,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Exelon by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,829 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 4.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,517,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,250,000 after purchasing an additional 600,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of EXC opened at $53.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.28. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.49.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other Exelon news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.