Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Holdings Decreased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Exelon were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXC. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 17.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,628,000 after buying an additional 8,933,198 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at $128,004,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at $86,010,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Exelon by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Exelon by 32.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $53.52 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

In related news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

