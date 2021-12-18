ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Tops $0.0650

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 17th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0650 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $380,311.60 and $1,010.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013835 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 113.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000088 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001086 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

