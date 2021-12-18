EverRise (RISE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.11 Million

EverRise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, EverRise has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EverRise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EverRise has a market cap of $61.15 million and $1.11 million worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Muse (MUSE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00034887 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00013157 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003284 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverRise Profile

EverRise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling EverRise

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverRise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EverRise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

