Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hilltop in a report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $473.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.52 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share.

Shares of HTH opened at $34.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 9.28%.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 42.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 42.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 124.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 104.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 40.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

