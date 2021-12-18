EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 604,000 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the November 15th total of 414,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,020.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EQBBF remained flat at $$58.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.33 and its 200 day moving average is $45.58. EQT AB has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $60.77.

EQBBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of EQT AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

