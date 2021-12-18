Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average is $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.36. Epiroc AB has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $26.22.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

