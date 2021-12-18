Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.34

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.34 and traded as high as $3.55. Enzo Biochem shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 337,295 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $154.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,752,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,999,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 324.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 316,940 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 459.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 193,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 158,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile (NYSE:ENZ)

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.