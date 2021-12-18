Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) Short Interest Update

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,900 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the November 15th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 196,489 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,021,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,188,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,327,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENVI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. 83,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,074. Environmental Impact Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

