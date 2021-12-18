ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the November 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on ENGlobal in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ENGlobal during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 958,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 651,265 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 541,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,702. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $54.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38. ENGlobal has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $9.40.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (EPCM); Automation; and Corporate. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project services primarily to the energy industry throughout the United State.

