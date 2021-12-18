Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ENGIY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Engie alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGIY opened at $14.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20. Engie has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.