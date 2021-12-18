Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) PT Lowered to $30.00

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ESMT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities began coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.70.

Shares of ESMT opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.50. Engagesmart has a 52-week low of $19.96 and a 52-week high of $38.83.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Engagesmart will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Engagesmart

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

