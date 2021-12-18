Emfo LLC Takes $238,000 Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 46.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOFI opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.57.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SOFI. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,916,116.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $159,005,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,541,508 shares of company stock worth $378,577,910 over the last 90 days. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

