Emfo LLC Increases Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Emfo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 511.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,307 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. South State Corp purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on COIN shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.80.

COIN stock opened at $243.35 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.74.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 108,590 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.17, for a total value of $37,590,600.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 696,676 shares of company stock valued at $215,138,155 in the last three months.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

