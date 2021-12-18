Emfo LLC Has $165,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Emfo LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $801.97.

Tesla stock opened at $932.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.55 billion, a PE ratio of 301.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,030.03 and its 200-day moving average is $809.69. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,693,510 shares of company stock worth $3,955,273,899 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

