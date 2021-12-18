Emfo LLC Has $109,000 Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Emfo LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 70.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $478,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 69,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.24.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD opened at $298.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.96. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.