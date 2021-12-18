Emfo LLC Grows Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Emfo LLC raised its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at about $9,335,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at about $2,581,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 19.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total value of $2,092,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $27,233,863.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,829,965 shares of company stock worth $312,075,701 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

U has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $138.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.40 and a beta of 2.55. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.