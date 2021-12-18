Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EMR opened at $90.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $77.76 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

