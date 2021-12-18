Elitium Price Hits $2.97 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $82.74 million and approximately $505,400.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elitium has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Elitium coin can currently be purchased for about $2.97 or 0.00006344 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elitium alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00041320 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007249 BTC.

About Elitium

EUM is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.