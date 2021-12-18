Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $320.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $311.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.72.

NYSE LLY opened at $267.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.02 and its 200 day moving average is $244.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $161.78 and a 12 month high of $283.90. The stock has a market cap of $255.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 421,369 shares of company stock worth $113,551,440. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

