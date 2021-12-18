Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Cut by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 1.0% of Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 107,728 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

NYSE:LLY opened at $267.42 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $161.78 and a one year high of $283.90. The company has a market cap of $255.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 421,369 shares of company stock valued at $113,551,440. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.72.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.