Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Receives Hold Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$9.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 15.93% from the stock’s previous close.

ELD has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday. CSFB set a C$8.75 price objective on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Eldorado Gold to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.29.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

TSE:ELD opened at C$11.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.69. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$9.52 and a 52-week high of C$18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$300.24 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.8500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 9,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$94,118.25.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.