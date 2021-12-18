eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

EGAN stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. eGain has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 0.41.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 5.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 95.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 9.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

