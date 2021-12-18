Edgar R. Smith III Acquires 500 Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Stock

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $10,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.06. The company has a market capitalization of $223.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.39.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $25.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGBI. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

