Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.70 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.30.

NYSE:EC opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average is $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.69. Ecopetrol has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 27.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 793.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 38,352 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Ecopetrol by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 87,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,462 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,621,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecopetrol by 4,651.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 104,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 102,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

