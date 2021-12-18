Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.70 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.30.
NYSE:EC opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average is $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.69. Ecopetrol has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.81.
About Ecopetrol
Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.
