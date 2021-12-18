Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 66.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,467 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.3% during the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EMN opened at $118.68 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.08.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.72%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.17.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

