Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

ESTE stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 2.61.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 50,211.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,750,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,108,000 after buying an additional 1,747,352 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,343,000 after buying an additional 24,208 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,391,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,800,000 after buying an additional 30,255 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 10.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,381,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,706,000 after buying an additional 129,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,202,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,062,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. 39.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.