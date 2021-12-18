DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) to announce $90.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DZS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.59 million and the lowest is $89.90 million. DZS reported sales of $88.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DZS will report full year sales of $342.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $342.00 million to $342.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $374.22 million, with estimates ranging from $363.43 million to $385.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $88.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.80 million. DZS had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DZSI. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DZS by 49.2% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,415,000 after buying an additional 356,282 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DZS in the second quarter worth $6,519,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in DZS during the second quarter valued at $2,936,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DZS by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,038,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 113,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in DZS during the first quarter valued at $1,561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DZSI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.22. 469,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,875. The firm has a market cap of $387.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.47. DZS has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $23.48.

DZS Company Profile

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

