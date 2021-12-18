Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Buys $145,950.00 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Rick M. Mcconnell bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.38 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Dynatrace stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.53. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.12 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.46.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on DT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights increased their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.55.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.
