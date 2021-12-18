Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Buys $145,950.00 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Rick M. Mcconnell bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.38 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dynatrace stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.53. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.12 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 599,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,566,000 after acquiring an additional 29,917 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,280,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,007,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,833,000 after purchasing an additional 30,707 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on DT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights increased their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.55.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.