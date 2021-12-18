Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 402 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Eaton by 52.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at $37,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Eaton by 163.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 48.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.72.

Eaton stock opened at $165.07 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $113.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.