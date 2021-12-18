Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NLY. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

Shares of NLY opened at $7.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

