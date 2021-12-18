Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Medtronic by 3.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Medtronic by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 14,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT stock opened at $100.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.86 and its 200 day moving average is $124.18. The stock has a market cap of $135.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $100.26 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.48.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

