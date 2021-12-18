Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 6,237 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 222.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter worth $50,000. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENB. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $36.92 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average is $39.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.27%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.