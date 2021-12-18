Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $62.09 on Tuesday. Duke Realty has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $63.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.59.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 119.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,745,000 after buying an additional 135,248 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 9.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 423,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,062,000 after purchasing an additional 37,418 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Duke Realty by 13.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Duke Realty by 38.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 39,140 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

