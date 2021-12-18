Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $15.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.