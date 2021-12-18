Draper Esprit plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Short Interest Up 60.0% in November

Draper Esprit plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Draper Esprit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

OTCMKTS:GRWXF remained flat at $$11.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. 7,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314. Draper Esprit has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.61.

Molten Ventures Plc engages in the creation, funding, and development of technology businesses. Its activities include primary direct investments, angel co-investments, and secondary investments. The company was founded by Simon Christopher Cook and Stuart Malcolm Chapman in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

