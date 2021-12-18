Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get Doximity alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. Doximity has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $107.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.96.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Equities research analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Doximity (DOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.