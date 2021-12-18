Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $70.00.

DOCS has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Doximity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Doximity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.73.

DOCS stock opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.49. Doximity has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Doximity in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Doximity by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

