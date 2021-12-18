Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,719 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Dover by 334.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 34.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.08.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover stock opened at $170.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.34. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $115.88 and a 1-year high of $178.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.