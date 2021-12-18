DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.72

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.72 and traded as low as $16.04. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 577,979 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.72.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.521 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund’s previous None dividend of $0.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 283,412 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,421,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,243,000 after purchasing an additional 280,452 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 634,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 212,312 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 1,026.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 220,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 200,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,364,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,745,000 after acquiring an additional 125,308 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.

