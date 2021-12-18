Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has $495.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $500.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $507.12.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $528.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $495.86. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $549.51.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.59%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,585,728,000 after purchasing an additional 54,153 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $633,168,000 after buying an additional 99,482 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $331,684,000 after buying an additional 17,266 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $314,906,000 after buying an additional 52,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 21.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 589,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,088,000 after buying an additional 105,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

