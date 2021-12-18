Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Trading Up 5.4%

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF)’s share price shot up 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84. 113 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRLGF. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Dominion Lending Centres from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Clarus Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Lending Centres from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74.

Dominion Lending Centres, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage solutions. It operates through the following segments: DLC, Club 16, and Impact. The DLC segment offers franchising mortgage brokerage services. The Club 16 segment involves in fitness business in the Lower Mainland area of Vancouver.

