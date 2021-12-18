Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Shares Gap Up to $4.93

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.93, but opened at $5.43. Doma shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 8,257 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOMA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Doma in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Doma in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $162.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Doma Holdings Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael Alan Smith bought 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Doma during the third quarter worth approximately $509,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Doma during the third quarter worth approximately $727,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Doma during the third quarter worth approximately $15,238,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Doma during the third quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Doma during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,242,000.

About Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

